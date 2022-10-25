LYNNVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.

According to a post on Facebook, the boxes were moved next to Lynnville Elementary under a surveillance camera. Earlier this month, the owners of the donation box said vandals took everything inside the box and ripped the door off the hinges.

The boxes are left unlocked 24/7 to provide for those in need, and community members fill the boxes daily to ensure no one goes hungry.