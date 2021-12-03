Vandals damage a local charity’s Christmas decorations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Christmas installation from a local charity was damaged yet again by unknown vandals.

For the third night in a row, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights was vandalized. Installations were pushed down, hundreds of bulbs were stolen or crushed, and spotlights as well as other equipment was stolen.

Each act of vandalism costs the non-profit not only in monetary terms but also in how much volunteer time electricians from local organizations dedicate to the event. Proceeds from the event provide inclusive early education and therapy services for more than 5,000 local people with disabilities.