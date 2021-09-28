Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies investigate fatal motorcycle accident

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are working a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of Diamond Ave. near Detroy Road.

Witnesses say a motorcyclist was driving aggressively in the westbound lane when they rear-ended another vehicle and then swerved into the eastbound lane. The motorcyclist died in the crash.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is headed to the scene. All westbound lanes between Mesker Park Drive and Hwy 65 will be closed for a significant period of time.

This is a developing story