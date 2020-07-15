Vanderburgh Co. Commission approves face mask, off-road vehicles, voting machine resolution and ordinances

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved several ordinances Tuesday night.

Face masks

Just one day before Evansville’s face mask mandate goes into effect, the Commission passed its own resolution.

While they are not enforcing a mandate, commissioners are requesting people to listen to the health department on the importance of wearing masks.

“Our health departments are telling us to wear a mask, distance, wash our hands. And so, this is just all part of that messaging, trying to get that message out to anyone that will listen,” commission president James Hatfield said.

Off-road vehicles

Off-road vehicles are now legal on certain county roads.

Only valid licensed drivers 18 years of age or older may operate the vehicles.

Voting machines

Vanderburgh County is in the works of getting new voting machines.

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says the Indiana Secretary of State’s office allocated funds to purchase the new equipment. One of its features is a verified paper trail.

“The old machines are about 16 years old. We’re one of two counties in Indiana that are still using them. Everyone else has moved on to something else. One of the other things is that voters have been asking for is a voter verified paper trail, and this will satisfy that,” Hayden said.

Hayden says they plan to use the machines for the November election, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

