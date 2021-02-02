Vanderburgh Co. Commission to receive update on COVID vaccines, broadband expansion

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app click here.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Commission will be hearing an updated from the health department about the COVID vaccine in the county. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 6,907 people have been fully vaccinated in Vanderburgh County. On Monday, the state announced that Hoosiers 65+ are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You will be able to view the live stream in the video player above.

The commission agenda also include an update on rural broadband. The commission has been working on extending broadband into rural areas of the county. Back in December, the commission awarded a Rural Broadband Request for Proposal (RFP) to Watch Communications. The total of cost of the project is currently defined as $941,900 with Vanderburgh County contributing $577,000.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)