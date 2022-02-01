Vanderburgh Co. crews keep busy with two overnight fires

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Two overnight fires kept Evansville and Vanderburgh County crews busy.

Just after 12:30 Tuesday morning, firefighters were sent to a home in the 2400 block of Glenview Drive after a report of a barn fire.

The family in the main house was able to get out safely.

Crews worked for about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There were no reports of any injuries.

Prior to that fire, crews in Evansville were called to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of North Main Street, near Richardt Avenue.

There are not many details available, but we’re told crews had the fire out in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Both fires continue to be under investigation.