VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – An important town hall meeting is happening Monday at 1 p.m. for area business owners.

Representatives from the Vanderburgh Health Department will discuss the latest developments and answer questions about COVID-19, vaccine and the delta variant.

Medical and legal professionals will also be in attendance to offer guidance on how these latest developments will affect businesses.

This Zoom town hall is free and open to anyone. Click here to register.