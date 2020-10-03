Vanderburgh Co. home struck by car

VANDERBURGH Co., (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a home on Bergdolt Rd. in the Greater Oakhill area north of Evansville was struck by a car around 3:25 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say the car came to a rest about halfway inside the home after the driver suffered a medical issue and left the roadway. While the house sustained heavy damage, no injuries inside the home were reported. The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation and representatives from the Vanderburgh County Building Commission responded to the scene to assess damage.

