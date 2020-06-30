Vanderburgh Co. says most new cases from lack of face coverings, social distancing

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced Monday they have identified 58 new cases of COVID-19 within the past seven days.

Of the 58 cases, 45 are actively being monitored and provided case management by the health department. Case management includes ensuring self-isolation, nursing support to monitor health, and referrals to resources if the need arises.

Through case investigation and contact tracing performed by medical staff at the health department 156 close contacts were identified. These individuals have also been contacted, provided information about self-isolating, and given information about symptoms and testing if needed.

Confirmed Case details:

– 64% (37 of 58) between the ages of 18 to 35.

– 22% (13) were part of local minority populations.

– 16 individuals had traveled out of the state of Indiana, with several traveling to hot spots in the state of Florida.

– Nearly 45% (26 of 58) of the confirmed cases were contacts of other previous confirmed cases.

Close Contact details:

– Nearly 40% (62 of 156) were between the ages of 18 to 35

– Nearly 33% (51 of 156) were minorities

During the case investigation process, a large majority of these new cases reported to the health department that they were not wearing a fabric facial covering/mask when in public, and they were not practicing social distancing.

In an effort to help protect the community as the State continues to move forward, the Vanderburgh County Health Department wants to stress the importance of wearing a facial covering when in public, social distancing of at least 6ft or more, and good hand hygiene. These simple infection control tools, if practiced by all, will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

