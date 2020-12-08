Vanderburgh Co sheriff won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Following up on EPD Chief Billy Bolin’s comments Friday regarding the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding has said he also has no plans to make his staff get the vaccination.

Bolin, who recovered from COVID-19 over the summer, openly recommended his officers get vaccinated. While Wedding is leaving the choice up to staff, including deputies and jail employees, he is not openly endorsing the shot.

Pfizer hopes to have FDA approval by mid-December.

