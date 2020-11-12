Vanderburgh County asks if they need it, can they request a mobile morgue

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County Emergency Management officials have requested the use of a new mobile morgue, if needed, due to the rising number of COVID cases in the region.

The morgue is similar to the one recently purchased by Warrick county. Warrick EMA Director Dave Woolen says the mobile morgue was delivered Tuesday, but the refrigeration was not working.

A replacement mobile morgue is being sent from Chicago and is expected to arrive Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)