Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners comment on proposed water rate hike in Evansville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Evansville Water Rate Hike Moves Forward_47629666-159532

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Commissioners in Vanderburgh County released a statement on Thursday speaking against the proposed water rate hike in Evansville.

The Board of Commissioners say that the tax hike is without justification and unfairly burdens residential properties in unincorporated Vanderburgh County. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, it is the third public hearing discussing the water rate hike.

The full statement can be read below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories