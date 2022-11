VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – According to a release from the Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County, the open burn emergency declared on October 21 has now been rescinded.

The board voted unanimously to continue the ban on October 28 for thirty days or until it was rescinded by the fire chiefs or the Emergency Management Agency. According to the release, the fire chiefs advised to rescind the open burn emergency on November 17 due to significant rainfall in the area.