EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The filing window is open for candidates who wish to make it to the ballot for the 2024 Indiana Primary election. Candidates in Vanderburgh County hoping for a successful 2024 election cycle made their intentions official by filing for their respective races at the county elections office.

One of the first included County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. In attendance was former City Councilman Jonathan Weaver, who recently announced his intent to run for the 1st district County Commissioner seat but has not filed yet.

One of the more sought-after seats is for Vanderburgh County Clerk. Current clerk Carla Hayden will not seek another term. That has opened the door for new candidates. Current auditor Brian Gerth has filed to run for county treasurer, and county treasurer Dottie Thomas filed to run for the clerk’s seat. Thomas says after previously working in the clerk’s office, she felt a pull to go back, this time running for county clerk.

“With Carla retiring as clerk, it’s an open seat that I feel like I have a lot of experience in, with elections,” says Thomas. “I spent 11 years working in the clerk’s office and I feel like it’s my time.”

Thomas also says she is ready to take her experience in the treasurer’s role into the clerk’s office. The deadline for candidates to file is Friday February 9.