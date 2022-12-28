Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will not be holding a Christmas tree recycling program that has taken place in the years before.

Jean Carlson, Director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District, says that only about 30 trees have been collected during the event for the last few years, and the tree company who mulched the trees free of charge was unable to continue paying employees for such a small amount of trees. Carlson said the decline in live tree disposal is perhaps due to an increase in the number of people purchasing artificial trees.

Residents are advised to call their trash service to see if they can dispose of trees with their weekly trash service. Evansville residents can dispose of their trees by placing them next to their trash for pickup through January 6.