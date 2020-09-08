Vanderburgh County Clerk reports confusion over absentee ballot mailings

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says mass mailings for absentee ballot applications sent by both Republicans and Democrats, while permissable, are causing confusion for voters.

Some voters who received these unsolicited applications in the mail thought

they were from the Election Office. Our office sends absentee ballot applications only upon

request. If a voter has already submitted an application to vote by mail, they do not need to

submit another one. If a voter would prefer to vote in person, they can simply disregard the

application. If the voter would like to vote by mail and has not already submitted an

application, then they may complete the application and send it in. No matter how many

applications a voter submits, they will receive only one ballot Carla Hayden

Hayden adds absentee ballot applications must be received by the Vanderburgh County Election Office by no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 22. Voters who would like to vote by mail but have not received an application to do so may request one from the Clerk’s office by calling 812-435-5122.

