Vanderburgh County Clerk reports confusion over absentee ballot mailings

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says mass mailings for absentee ballot applications sent by both Republicans and Democrats, while permissable, are causing confusion for voters.
Some voters who received these unsolicited applications in the mail thoughtCarla Hayden
they were from the Election Office. Our office sends absentee ballot applications only upon
request. If a voter has already submitted an application to vote by mail, they do not need to
submit another one. If a voter would prefer to vote in person, they can simply disregard the
application. If the voter would like to vote by mail and has not already submitted an
application, then they may complete the application and send it in. No matter how many
applications a voter submits, they will receive only one ballot
Hayden adds absentee ballot applications must be received by the Vanderburgh County Election Office by no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 22. Voters who would like to vote by mail but have not received an application to do so may request one from the Clerk’s office by calling 812-435-5122.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)
