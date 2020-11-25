Vanderburgh County Commission continues process to bring internet to rural homes

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioners took the next step Tuesday in working to extend broadband internet into rural areas of the county.

The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission recently approved $1.6 million to help fund the project in partnership with the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana.

The next step is awarding a grant to a broadband service provider. Even though bringing broadband internet to rural communities isn’t a lucrative project, Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave said it’s necessary for people working from home as well as students who need to attend virtual classes.

“Nowadays, the internet is so important, it’s virtually a matter of life for us,” she said. “It has the same importance as electricity did as it first started to be rolled out. “

Musgrave says bringing broadband to all the Vanderburgh County homes that need a stronger connection is expected to cost more than $7 million.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

