Vanderburgh County Commission purchases new voting machines

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County voters will cast their November ballots on new equipment.

The Vanderburgh County Commission completed the purchase of more than 550 new voting machines that were purchased through state funding.

They’ll replace the current ones, which are 16 years old.

The machines will include a verified paper trail after voters select their candidates.

“The machine will print out a ballot. That is their actual physical ballot that they will review, make sure it has the candidates they chose to vote for. If they approve it, then it gets fed into a scanner that reads that ballot and is also retained in case they need to have the paper copy of it,” Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)