VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution strongly encouraging wearing face masks.
Commissioner Ben Shoulders says the resolution does not include penalties but is a way to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask. Under an executive order from mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville will require face masks in public spaces. As of now, fines or punishment for not wearing masks are not being considered.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Vanderburgh County Commission to vote on mask resolution Tuesday
- Evansville traffic alert: eight-week closure planned for Fares Ave.
- German Township boil advisory lifted
- No injuries reported in alleged drive-by shooting
- Victim identified in Friday I-165 crash