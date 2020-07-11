Vanderburgh County Commission to vote on mask resolution Tuesday

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution strongly encouraging wearing face masks.

Commissioner Ben Shoulders says the resolution does not include penalties but is a way to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask. Under an executive order from mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville will require face masks in public spaces. As of now, fines or punishment for not wearing masks are not being considered.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

