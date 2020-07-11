Vanderburgh County Commission to vote on mask resolution Tuesday

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution strongly encouraging wearing face masks.

Commissioner Ben Shoulders says the resolution does not include penalties but is a way to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask. Under an executive order from mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville will require face masks in public spaces. As of now, fines or punishment for not wearing masks are not being considered.

