Vanderburgh County commissioner explains $75,000 settlement vote

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County commissioner Jeff Hatfield says the decision to approve and pay a settlement agreement involving prosecutor Nick Hermann was made on the recommendation of the county attorney.

The county commission voted on Tuesday to approve a $75,000 settlement with former prosecutor’s office employee Samantha Merideth. Merideth filed a lawsuit against Hermann accusing him of sexual battery, sexual harassment, hostility in the workplace and wrongful termination. The county’s share of the settlement is $45,000.

“Comparative to any other scenario out there, it was less expensive to settle than to adjudicate,” said Hatfield. “So based on that recommendation, we approved the settlement.”

The county is paying part of the settlement because Hermann and Merideth were county employees.