VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Commission met to discuss an update on COVID vaccinations in the county.

Health department officials say they have received 1600 vaccine doses total, getting about 600 each week. This is separate from hospitals vaccination efforts.

The health department says it wants to ensure everyone has equal access to COVID-19 vaccines including the homeless. Officials say they’re planning to eventually distribute vaccines at homeless sites.