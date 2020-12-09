Vanderburgh County Commissioners work on new overpass

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)– Some Vanderburgh County residents say they won’t go near Mill and Kratzville Road unless they absolutely have to. County leaders say they are working towards a solution, but the price tag is much higher than anticipated.

“There have been deaths on the part by the train,” Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave said she’s been working to get an overpass built over the train tracks near Mill and Kratzville Road. The bridge will run over the train tracks on Mill road, feeding into North St. Joseph Avenue. “It’s difficult to get across the CSX tracks unless you go all the way down to diamond avenue and that just puts more pressure and traffic on Diamond.”

“It’s kind of dangerous for the public and having kids and stuff. I try to avoid that area,” said Vanderburgh County resident Zachary Marshall.

Commissioner Musgrave said the streets become hectic when trains are blocking Mill Road, causing traffic to back up into and the Kratzville and West Mill Road intersection.

“And so traffic coming South on Kratzville drives in people’s yards to get around the cars that are stopped waiting to be able to turn. So this is not a good situation,” Musgrave explained. She said the trains can cause a delay in response times during emergencies. “Fire trucks can’t get across from the station, ambulances are a difficulty, the sheriff wrote a letter of support.”

The State has given Vanderburgh County a $5 million grant to help pay for the Mill Road overpass, but the county will have to contribute about $7.4 million. This is much more than commissioners anticipated.

“We went into it thinking it was going to cost $1.3 million match from the county,” said Musgrave. She said safety is their top priority for this project. “It’ll probably mean that we have to borrow money to do it.”

Musgrave said they are figuring out how to fund the overpass. Since construction should start in 2022, a portion may be funded by the St. Joseph Industrial Park TIF, a tax that is dedicated to construction projects in specific areas like the industrial park.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)