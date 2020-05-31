Vanderburgh County Coroner confirms cause of death in Saturday shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed that the two victims in a Saturday morning shooting in Evansville both died from single gunshot wounds.

Police initially responded to a shooting at a Conoco gas station on Evansville’s south side early Saturday morning. One victim, Mariah Strother, died at the scene. While at the scene, police learned two other gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital.

One of those victims, Keijuan Baker died from his injuries at the hospital. The third victim is in stable condition and their name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

LATEST POSTS