Vanderburgh County Coroner, Evansville Police investigating death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An autopsy for 22-year-old Javion Bell is scheduled for Monday morning after he died at a local hospital early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Evansville Police were called to the 700th block of East Virginia Street for reports of shots fired.

The called told officers a person had been shot and was being driven to a nearby hospital. Officers found the car on the way to Deaconess Hospital. They found Bell shot in the backseat of the car.

Bell was reportedly taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)

