EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was pronounced dead after being hit by a car on the Lloyd Expressway on Sunday.

According to the report, 48-year-old Donald McGee was hit by a car at the intersection of Cross Pointe Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car tested negative for drugs and alcohol at the hospital. EPD says they are still investigating.