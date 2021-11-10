Vanderburgh County Council approves Coliseum and Old Courthouse study

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County leaders approved $30,000 to study ways to improve the Old County Courthouse and the Coliseum in downtown Evansville.

The council approved plans for an architectural services agreement and to support grant writers to look at finding grants for the historic properties. The county is looking at possibly taking over the lease for the Soldier and Sailors Coliseum.

Alexis Berggren, the general manager at Old National Events Plaza, says there may also be opportunities to create connectivity with the coliseum and LST-325 with its new home along the riverfront.