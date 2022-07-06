EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Council voted unanimously on July 6 to approve six million for the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The money will be used to help renovate the multi-purpose building.

Visit Evansville CEO Alexis Berggren made the request to the county council. She called the building a treasure for Vanderburgh County and the renovation of the building would be a transformational project for the Evansville community.

Berggren told the council the renovation will cost between 28 and 36 million dollars. Visit Evansville has applied for many grants including historical and foundation grants to help with renovations for the coliseum.