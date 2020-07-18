Vanderburgh County crosses 1000 COVID-19 cases

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County now has over 1,000 COVID-19 cases according to a dashboard maintained by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Of the 1,017 known cases in the county, 640 people have recovered but six people have died. People between the ages of 20 and 29 make up 33 percent of the total cases. Vanderburgh County has the highest case total among any county in our Tri-State area, nearly double the next highest total: 581 cases in Muhlenberg County.

Overall, Vanderburgh County has 46 percent of the total cases in the Indiana counties in our Tri-State area. The news comes as an unpublished White House document shows Indiana isn’t doing what the COVID-19 Task Force is recommending and as Indiana’s state-run testing sites aren’t meeting expected testing numbers or result speed times.

