Vanderburgh County Democratic Party to host vote early rally

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Statewide Democratic candidates Woody Myers, Linda Lawson, and Jonathan Weinzapfel as well as congressional candidate Thomasina Marsili and other local Democratic candidates will be in attendance at a vote early rally outside Old National Events Plaza Tuesday.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and organizers say the event is meant to increase awareness to early voting opportunities across Vanderburgh County. Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers will speak at the event at 12:00 p.m.

Rallygoers are encouraged to bring their photo ID to vote and River City Dawgs will offer free hotdogs and drinks.

Early voting times at Old National Events Plaza

Weekdays: October 6-30 from 8 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

October 24- 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

October 31- 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

November 2- 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.