Vanderburgh County Democrats support Alex Burton in statement

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party issued a statement Wednesday calling “the suggestion that the only black representative on the Evansville City Council resign is offensive and counterproductive.”

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party would like to be clear that Black Lives Matter. This does not mean only black lives or black lives matter more. What it means is that to move beyond the systemic racism that still stubbornly persists in our communities, we must have black voices in leadership to bear witness first-hand to the personal experience of racism. Without those black voices, we will not be able to find solutions that will reduce the inequalities and mistreatment of those who are discriminated against. The suggestion that the only black representative on the Evansville City Council resign is offensive and counterproductive. The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party is proud of the leadership that Alex Burton has brought to the City Council. We fully support him and his hard work to make E for Everyone and we strongly encourage all members of the City Council, regardless of party affiliation, to hear his voice.

On Tuesday, Evansville City Council President Alex Burton said in a Facebook post “3 veteran members of Council continue to show why Evansville has struggled to reach it’s full potential. In addition, the two Dixiecrats are awful and are an embarrassment to our city. Period.”

Dixiecrats were a political group primarily composed of southern Democrats in the 1940s who were opposed to civil rights.

In response, Councilwoman Missy Mosby criticized Burton, saying “this is not leadership and is only hurting our great City. Evansville deserves better.”

Jonathan Weaver spoke with Eyewitness News today, “you have a person that’s tainted the image of all nine members of council, making racist remarks and that’s unacceptable.”

Council President, Alex Burton says he’s moving on, “at this point it’s water under the bridge. There’s issues here in the city and I’m focused on that.”

