Vanderburgh County employees could be getting a raise in 2021

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Despite budget constraints placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposed budget for Vanderburgh County is calling for a two percent pay raise for county employees.

The Vanderburgh County Council held its budget meeting Wednesday, looking over the budgets for each county department ahead of a vote October 7. Council members say the proposed budget comes in $1.5 million lower than last year’s budget.

2022 is the year that we’re expected to really see our most difficult times. A lot of that we’re still trying to balance. It’ll be months, months before we know what affect 2022 is gonna have on us but we’re planning for it. James Raben, Vanderburgh County Council

Eyewitness News has learned that while some money is being shifted to a new public safety fund, the rainy day accounts are staying pretty much intact and while no earth-shattering cuts were made to the budget, that may not be the case in the future. Council members also say they may not buy as many new vehicles for the Sheriff’s department as they have in the years past.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)