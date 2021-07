VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Organizers held a dedication ceremony for the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair on Sunday.

Members of the community gathered at the Blue Grass Chapel campus, the location of the county’s first fair in 1920. Even though the fair has moved locations throughout the years it was held at Blue Grass for a total of 13 years. Officials say the activities origianlly started as the Scott Township Fair in 1917.

The Vanderburgh County Fair will start on July 26.