VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WEHT) – Visitors to the Vanderburgh County Fair this week will notice a bright new look to one of the main facilities on the 4-H grounds.

The grandstand got several renovations to spruce it up and to make it safer for guests. A new roof was constructed over the seating area. In addition, all new handrails were added, seats were fixed and deteriorated concrete was repaired. Plus, it all got an entirely new coat of paint.

“A lot of not really seeable repairs – but it was mainly a safety concern for us. And now we are a 100-percent safe facility.” said Jeff Ziliak, President of the Vanderburgh County Fair.

The one hundred and first Vanderburgh County Fair runs through Saturday at the 4-H grounds off of Highway 41.