Vanderburgh County gets enhanced security app for Civic Center

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with local marketing company, Extend Group, to build an enhanced version of the security app for the Vanderburgh County Civic Center and Courts Building.

The mobile application, available to both iOS and Android users, serves as an essential tool for employees and visitors of the Civic Center to receive critical updates and safety information in the event of an emergency.

Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “The Sheriff’s Office and our partners at the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and Extend Group are pleased to make this app available both to the public and to the employees who work at the Civic Center and Courts Building.” Sheriff Wedding added, “With temporary court rooms now located at the Old National Events Plaza, the need for a unifying public messaging platform has never been more needed.”

The new security app features an upgraded notification system that alerts subscribers to emergencies or important messages. The app also features an email subscription option for staying informed as well as links to both the City and County Directories for efficient access to pertinent information. Users can also easily call the Civic Center switchboard via the app as well as have access to current Civic Center hours of operation.

These enhancements will ensure every employee and visitor who utilizes the mobile application is informed within seconds when an emergency takes place at or near the Civic Center, Court Building or Old National Events Plaza. Emergency notifications can include severe weather alerts, security threats and other urgent notifications. The app will also allow information concerning court schedule changes or COVID-19 precautions to be quickly communicated.

The new Civic Center security app is now available to download via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

