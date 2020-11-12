Vanderburgh County Health Board discussing rise in COVID cases

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The second wave of COVID-19 is escalating at a brisk pace, and not showing signs of slowing.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is meeting to discuss it all. Members are expected to talk about a number of issues including the news that Deaconess will receive some of the first shipments of a vaccine once it is approved.

They are also expected to touch on the new guidelines announced by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)