HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch announce their joint community health initiative, “Get the Lead Out”. The initiative serves as an opportunity for families with at-risk children to become more informed about lead exposure and its consequences. It will also provide an opportunity to be screened for lead and receive essential information for following up on results.

‘Get the Lead Out’ is a free event taking place at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Advanced registration is encouraged. Vanderburgh County Health Department staff will be on site at the event to answer additional questions that community members may have about potential lead exposure. On-site testing will also be provided for eligible children, with results going to parents/caregivers within a few minutes. The health department will notify doctor’s offices to test results and will coordinate with families about how to follow-up on any abnormal testing results.

Lead is a heavy metal used that has been used for centuries for a variety of purposes, including plumbing, as a fuel additive and previously in paint. However, lead is toxic to humans. Acute lead poisoning can result in muscle pain, weakness, difficulty concentrating, abdominal pain, constipation, anemia and seizures. Lead exposure can be especially damaging to young children, whose brain development can be harmed by the metal.

Families who are interested in having their child tested at the ‘Get the Lead Out’ event, should complete the online consent form found here, prior to the event.

Visit the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website for more information.