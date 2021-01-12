Vanderburgh County Health Department begins new vaccine phase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Our nation’s senior citizens are considered to be a more vulnerable population during these unprecedented times. Joe Gries, administrator at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, said people 80 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at the health department alongside healthcare professionals, first responders, and police officers beginning Tuesday.

“They’re the folks that can get the most sick, also the possibility of dying from this virus so it’s key for us to start vaccinating these folks,” Gries said.

They sign up online to begin this process. They can pick a date and time to pull into the health department’s parking lot and receive their vaccine.

“They’ll go get checked in. They’ll go see our nurses who will then provide the vaccine to them, and then we’ll observe them for a little bit after they recieve that and make sure they aren’t having any major reactions to the vaccine,” Gries said.

Gries said those at the health department will also work to sign all of these groups up for round two of the vaccine. He said that takes place four weeks following receiving the first round.

“We have the Moderna vaccine here at the health department and they’re saying about 28 days to receive that second dose so we’re going to set those up,” Gries said.

Gries told Eyewitness News that as more groups become eligible for vaccinations, they will be expanding on to the time slots and days people can receive the vaccine.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

