Vanderburgh County Health Department offering free syphilis testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) With increased cases of adult syphilis wreaking havoc across the Tri-State, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is now offering free testing. Increased cases have been reported in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Spencer and Daviess counties.

Syphilis is a sexually-transmitted illness that causes serious health problems. The highest at-risk groups for syphilis are those who have been involved with a confirmed case, those who have had relations with a new or unknown partner, or anyone who has been diagnosed with any other sexually-transmitted disease. Anyone who is infected may not show symptoms but can still be contagious.

Other risk factors include homelessness, exchanging money or drugs for sex, use of methamphetamine or injectable drugs, incarceration within the past year and use of social media and Internet services for sex.

Anyone who suspects they may be infected should contact a healthcare provider for screening and treatment options. For more information, please call the Vanderburgh County Health Department at (812) 435-2440 or visit their website.