Vanderburgh County invests $577,000 toward broadband expansion

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Commissioners awarded a Rural Broadband Request for Proposal (RFP) to Watch Communications. The wireless solution proposed by Watch will focus in the northern portion of Vanderburgh County, which is the first priority area to be addressed.

The proposed project will also benefit existing Watch customers in Vanderburgh County with an increase in speed and reliability of service. The total of cost of the project is currently defined as $941,900 with Vanderburgh County contributing $577,000.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave has been working to enhance broadband for more than a year. She says broadband access is an essential service and the community suffers without it.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders echoed a similar tone, noting that the pandemic has brought to light the glaring gap in the county’s broadband infrastructure.

For those Vanderburgh County residents who would like to assist the Commission with collecting data for additional need within the county, they can do so by taking this survey.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

