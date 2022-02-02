Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann announces bid for re-election

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann announced in a press conference on Wednesday that he plans to run for re-election, despite accusations of sexual harassment in 2019.

Samantha Merideth’s case against Prosecutor Nick Hermann was settled in July of last year for a total of $75,000. Merideth’s attorneys say he admitted to being with Merideth alone in his hotel room, drinking, making comments on her appearance, putting her in handcuffs and showing her his gun. According to her lawyers, Merideth wanted to apologize and step down as the county prosecutor.

Hermann is the third candidate to announce he is running. Attorney Diana Moers announced she intends to seek Republican nomination and Democrat Jon Schaefer, Chief Counsel at the Vanderburgh County Public Defender’s Agency, also filed to run.