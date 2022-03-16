EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From gourmet strawberries to women’s clothing to meals at the Rooftop in downtown Evansville- receipts first reported by the Evansville Courier & Press revealed unusual spending habits within the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, a defiant Nick Hermann defended his record and his office from the allegations of improper spending, saying the department’s spending records are public and have been approved on the local and state levels.

Hermann claimed the Prosecutor’s Office purchased the clothing for a family who needed clothes, including underwear and shirts. However, Hermann did not clarify why exactly the office reportedly spent money on gourmet strawberries but reasserted that the receipts passed muster from the County Auditor’s office and the State Board of Accounts.

Hermann, who is up for re-election in the May 3rd Primary, tried to reassure the public that his office has “done a terrific job” during his tenure. However, his opponents- Republican Diana Moers and Democrat Jon Schaefer each criticized Hermann’s handling of the alleged improper spending.

Moers called the expenses “inappropriate,” and Schaefer said that whereas he is a “trial lawyer first,” Hermann is a “politician first.”

The Indiana State Board of Accounts says they are aware of the situation and are taking steps to look into it.