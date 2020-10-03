Vanderburgh County reaches record number of daily COVID-19 cases

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) According to the State Department of Health’s dashboard of cases, Vanderburgh County has set a new record number of single-day COVID-19 cases.

101 new cases were added Saturday, bringing the total to over 4100 cases in Vanderburgh since the first case was reported on March 19.

In a statement, the Vanderburgh County Health Department said, “The VCHD is disappointed and concerned that we have hit this all time high. We know of an event that is responsible for large amount of positives but are concerned about community spread in our county. We ask that all take this seriously and social distance, wear your mask and stay home when possible. This is a community problem and it takes all of us doing the right things. We are concerned for the vulnerable during this time of high positivity.”

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

