VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – With a new law supported by State Reps. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) and Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville), Vanderburgh County is rejoining the $26 billion national settlement with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and three major drug distributers, says a press release.

Indiana joined a multistate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, and drug distributers Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen over their roles in the opioid epidemic, says a press release. While the lawsuit included all of Indiana’s communities, some cities, counties and towns chose to have their own lawsuit, including Vanderburgh County and Evansville. The press release says that the state’s master settlement is estimated to be about $500 million.

“Additional funding will make it possible to invest in both treating addiction and cracking down on criminals,” McNamara said. “It’s great to see our county rejoin this settlement and I look forward to them using these dollars to address the effects of the drug crisis.”

“There isn’t a community in Indiana that hasn’t been touched by the opioid epidemic,” O’Brien said. “It’s heartbreaking to see the damage it can cause to families and there’s always more we can do to provide hope to struggling Hoosiers. Additional treatment options can help change lives and keep our communities safe.”

Settlement funds will go toward opioid-related programming, fighting the drug crisis, supporting local law enforcement and drug task forces, and bolstering treatment and preventative care, says the press release. Under the new law, remaining communities interested in rejoining the settlement must notify the Indiana Attorney General’s Office by July 15, according to the press release.

