Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding reportedly mulling party switch

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he will host a press conference Thursday afternoon as he considers switching his party affiliation.

Wedding, currently a Democrat, says any possible switch is not reflective or local politics but rather something he’s been considering for some time. The press conference is currently scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

