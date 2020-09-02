VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he will host a press conference Thursday afternoon as he considers switching his party affiliation.
Wedding, currently a Democrat, says any possible switch is not reflective or local politics but rather something he’s been considering for some time. The press conference is currently scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding reportedly mulling party switch
- Muhlenberg County car crash leaves one woman dead; three injured
- Local venues on “red alert” for survival
- Henderson Police investigate theft of Betty Boop snow globes
- Daviess Co. Clerk’s Office discovers unreported ballots from Primary Election