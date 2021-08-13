Vanderburgh County Sheriff tours Tennessee jail’s mental health ward

(WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding was in Tennessee on Friday touring the Davidson County Jail in Nashville.

The sheriff and his staff visited the mental health unit at the jail to get ideas on how its operation works. They hope to bring some of the ideas there to Vanderburgh County. The sheriff has proposed a 12 to 16 bed mental health ward at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Currently the jail holds on average 200 inmates above its capacity. The sheriff has been pushing for expansion for the past several years.

