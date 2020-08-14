Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies equipped with e-bikes

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office showed off a new tool they believe will help them protect and serve the community.

Some deputies will now be equipped with e-bikes, purchased from Recon Power Bikes. The bikes have three functions that will allow deputies to ride them like a normal bicycle, use a pedal-assist option, or a full-throttle to turn the bikes into mini-motorcycles.

So once they arrive on scene, they’ll be able to perform CPR, they’ll be able to deal with a belligerent individual, but still maintain their demeanor, easy breathing. They won’t have to worry as much about what happens on the other side Jason Barbknecht, Recon Power Bikes

Each bike weighs 80 pounds and can travel up to 50 miles with a battery on flat ground.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

