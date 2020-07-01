Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office discusses local fireworks laws

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — With less than a week until the July 4 holiday, fireworks have been going off in some neighborhoods.

Colonel Noah Robinson with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office joined Shelley Kirk to go over some of the county’s fireworks laws and other things to know when setting off fireworks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: