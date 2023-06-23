HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office hosted a recognition ceremony to honor those who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, new deputies were recognized for joining the force, and a farewell was said to those who retired.

Among the awards that were given out, Sheriff Noah Robinson says he is proud of the number of “life saver” awards that were given.

Sheriff Robinson says a donation from Deaconess Medical of multiple automated external defibrillators (AEDs) has helped many officers save lives.