Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate trying to escape quickly captured

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says an inmate tried to escape from jail Saturday morning but was apprehended before leaving the campus.

Sheriff Wedding says the inmate left their cell and found a hallway with an exterior door, leaving the door when a civilian employee entered. Wedding says there was no struggle and the inmate is back in custody.

Jail staff are reportedly investigating what happened and more details are expected Saturday afternoon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)