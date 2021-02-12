Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate’s death

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

William Conley Pease Sr., 77, was found unresponsive in the housing unit in the early morning hours on Friday. Pease was being held on a parole violation warrant. He had been in custody since February 2.

A confinement officer called for assistance and began administering CPR. Medics arrived and worked to resuscitate Pease, but those efforts were stopped per doctor’s orders.

We’re told Pease was seen about an hour earlier and was responsive. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be scheduled.

